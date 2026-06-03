CMR Green Tech IPO opens today: Price band, GMP, here's all you should know

Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore. Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹188.4 crore from anchor investors on June 2. Some of the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book include Goldman Sachs Funds, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Susquehanna Pacific. The company allotted 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors at ₹192 per share, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Promoter group entities, including Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF (through its karta) and Mohan Agarwal HUF (through its karta), will participate in the OFS. In addition, Global Scrap Processors, part of the investor group, will divest a portion of its stake through the public offering, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The public issue comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares, estimated at ₹630.88 crore.

According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the unlisted shares of CMR Green Technologies were reportedly trading at ₹255 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of nearly 32.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band of ₹192 per share.

CMR Green Technologies IPO timeline

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, June 5, 2026.

Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, June 8. Shares are expected to be credited to successful investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, June 9.

CMR Green Technologies is scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

CMR Green Technologies IPO objective

As the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (Offer Proceeds). Each of the Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the Offer Proceeds, post deduction of Offer-related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon to be borne by the Selling Shareholders," the company said in its RHP.