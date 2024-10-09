Business Standard
Hyundai Motor India to launch $3 bn IPO next week, know its operations

Hyundai Motor India to launch $3 bn IPO next week, know its operations

Hyundai aims to reach production of about 1 million units a year with the acquisition of a former General Motors plant in western Maharashtra state

Hyundai

Hyundai set up its India operations in 1996, starting off with the Santro hatchback, once its most sold car |

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India will launch its IPO next week, marking parent Hyundai's first listing outside South Korea and India's first carmaker IPO since 2003.
 
The $3 billion IPO would offer shares at a price range of Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,960 ($22 to $23) per share, valuing Hyundai's Indian unit at up to $19 billion.
 

Here are some facts on Hyundai's India operations.


Hyundai set up its India operations in 1996, starting off with the Santro hatchback, once its most sold car.
 
 
Hyundai holds India's no. 2 carmaker spot, coming in behind Maruti Suzuki. It currently has a roughly 15 per cent share in the country's competitive car market. It sold 614,721 cars in India and exported 163,155 units in the year to March 2024.

Hyundai has one factory outside of Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state, also dubbed the Detroit of Asia. The factory has a capacity of 824,000 units per year and is running at a utilisation rate of 94 per cent, leaving little room for growth that would help compete with Maruti Suzuki.
 
Hyundai aims to reach production of about 1 million units a year with the acquisition of a former General Motors plant in western Maharashtra state. The plant is expected to start operations only by the second half of the year to March 2026.
 
Hyundai has 1,377 dealers across India.
 

ipo market listing share market

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

