WOG Technologies files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹375-cr via fresh issue

WOG Technologies IPO: Integrated environmental engineering and technology company WOG Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹375 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4.32 million equity shares. Under the OFS, promoter Sunil Kumar, along with investors Rakesh Kumar Verma, Ruchi Sharma, Punam Choudhury, Pritam Kanti Paul, Sapna Ahuja, Ravinder Pratap Singh and Anuj Kumar Jain, are selling their stake. The shares carry a face value of ₹10 each, and the issue will be launched through the book-building route under Sebi’s ICDR Regulations.
The company proposes to utilise its net fresh issue proceeds to meet its working capital requirements, and acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake in Bell Cooling Towers. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Bigshare Services is the registrar. Unistone Capital is the sole merchant banker for the proposed issue.
According to the DRHP, not more than 50 per cent of the offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 35 per cent for retail individual investors (RIIs). ALSO READ | IPO calendar: Quiet mainboard; 10 SME listings to grab attention next week
About WOG Technologies
WOG Technologies is an integrated environmental engineering and technology company, building sustainable infrastructure globally, for its industrial and municipal clients. It is a part of the WOG Group which was established in 2010 The company offers specialised services in water treatment, oil separation, wastewater recycling, and supplementary biogas generation.
Its offerings span the design, engineering, procurement, installation, and operation of specialised and customised wastewater treatment systems and effluent treatment plants, and water recycling infrastructure.
WOG Technologies financial overview
For the three month period ended June 30, 2025, WOG Technologies reported a revenue from operations of ₹41.30 crore, and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹9.67 crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹165.43 crore, up 101 per cent from ₹82.18 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT surged nearly 15 times to ₹44.24 crore against ₹2.78 crore in the previous fiscal.