WOG Technologies files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹375-cr via fresh issue

WOG Technologies IPO: Integrated environmental engineering and technology company WOG Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹375 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4.32 million equity shares. Under the OFS, promoter Sunil Kumar, along with investors Rakesh Kumar Verma, Ruchi Sharma, Punam Choudhury, Pritam Kanti Paul, Sapna Ahuja, Ravinder Pratap Singh and Anuj Kumar Jain, are selling their stake. The shares carry a face value of ₹10 each, and the issue will be launched through the book-building route under Sebi’s ICDR Regulations.

The company proposes to utilise its net fresh issue proceeds to meet its working capital requirements, and acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake in Bell Cooling Towers. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Bigshare Services is the registrar. Unistone Capital is the sole merchant banker for the proposed issue. ALSO READ | IPO calendar: Quiet mainboard; 10 SME listings to grab attention next week According to the DRHP, not more than 50 per cent of the offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 35 per cent for retail individual investors (RIIs).