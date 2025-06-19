Home / Markets / IPO / Indian IPO market heads for busiest week with $1.7 billion in deals

The offerings indicate share sales in India are bouncing back after a lull in the first quarter, helped by a 12% rally in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index from its March low

India’s primary market is set for its busiest period this year, with at least four companies planning to raise a total of about Rs 150 billion ($1.7 billion) through initial public offerings next week.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
India’s primary market is set for its busiest period this year, with at least four companies planning to raise a total of about ₹150 billion ($1.7 billion) through initial public offerings next week.
 
Kalpataru Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., and Globe Civil Projects Ltd. will start share sale Tuesday. HDB Financial Services Ltd., a unit of India’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd., is also planning to launch its $1.4 billion IPO Wednesday, Moneycontrol reported this week, citing people it didn’t identify.  
 
The offerings indicate share sales in India are bouncing back after a lull in the first quarter, helped by a 12 per cent rally in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index from its March low. The Reserve Bank of India’s cash infusions into the financial system and a surprise 50-basis-point rate cut this month are also spurring companies to speed up public listing plans.
 
“India’s secondary market has rebounded in recent weeks, buoyed by strong liquidity. With a strong secondary market, IPOs fairly priced may see good demand from both domestic and foreign investors,” said V Jayasankar, managing director, Kotak Investment Banking.
 
HDB’s IPO will be the largest offering in the nation’s equity market since Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s $3.3 billion deal last year. Industrial gas supplier Ellenbarrie is looking to raise as much as ₹8.52 billion , while Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru is seeking to raise as much as ₹15.9 billion. 
 
Meanwhile, LG Electronics Inc. is also considering reviving an IPO of its Indian unit as soon as September, people familiar with the matter said. 
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

