Home / Markets / IPO / Softbank-backed Lenskart set to file for $1 bn IPO in coming weeks

Softbank-backed Lenskart set to file for $1 bn IPO in coming weeks

The company raised $200 million from Temasek Holdings Pte and Fidelity Management & Research in June 2024 at a $5 billion valuation, according to Avendus Capital Pvt, one of the deal's advisors

Lenskart
Earlier this month, the company converted itself into a public limited entity as part of its IPO preparations. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh
  Softbank Group Corp.-backed Lenskart Solutions Pvt, India’s largest eyewear maker, is preparing to file preliminary documents in the coming weeks for an initial public offering that may fetch about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Lenskart is preparing to submit a draft red herring prospectus for the listing, which would value the company at about $10 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Earlier this month, the company converted itself into a public limited entity as part of its IPO preparations. 
A spokesperson for Lenskart, which is backed by the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR & Co. and TPG Inc., didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. 
Lenskart joins the growing number of Indian companies seeking to go public after Indian stocks bounced back from their lows in March and April. Buoyant markets have also prompted local firms and shareholders to pursue a slew of block trades.  
The company raised $200 million from Temasek Holdings Pte and Fidelity Management & Research in June 2024 at a $5 billion valuation, according to Avendus Capital Pvt, one of the deal’s advisors. Since then, Fidelity has marked up its internal estimate of Lenskart’s value to $6.1 billion, according to its portfolio disclosures for April. 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and Avendus are arranging the IPO, the people said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

Sunshine Pictures, Lumino, M&B Engineering secure Sebi nod for IPOs

Globe Civil Projects sets IPO price band at ₹67-71 to raise ₹119 crore

StarBigBloc Building gets shareholders' approval to raise funds via IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Topics :IPOStock MarketLenskartSoftBank

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story