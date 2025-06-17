Softbank-backed Lenskart set to file for $1 bn IPO in coming weeks

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh Softbank Group Corp.-backed Lenskart Solutions Pvt, India’s largest eyewear maker, is preparing to file preliminary documents in the coming weeks for an initial public offering that may fetch about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Softbank Group Corp.-backed Lenskart Solutions Pvt, India’s largest eyewear maker, is preparing to file preliminary documents in the coming weeks for an initial public offering that may fetch about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lenskart is preparing to submit a draft red herring prospectus for the listing, which would value the company at about $10 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Earlier this month, the company converted itself into a public limited entity as part of its IPO preparations.

A spokesperson for Lenskart, which is backed by the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR & Co. and TPG Inc., didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.