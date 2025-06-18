Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi relaxes norms to boost startup IPOs, simplifies FPI & AIF rules

Sebi allows ESOP, convertible security holding at DRHP stage, relaxes PSU delisting, FPI norms; proposes fee transparency, simplifies documents for investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi will now allow Category-I and Category-II AIFs to form co-investment vehicles.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday announced a slew of measures aimed at easing the compliance burden across the stock market ecosystem.
 
IPO and ESOP Reforms 
Among the key announcements was allowing start-up founders to continue holding employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) and compulsorily convertible securities at the time of filing their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Sebi said the move would aid companies considering reverse flipping—a term for shifting domicile from abroad to India to enable domestic listing.
 
Promoters will now be allowed to retain ESOPs granted at least one year prior to DRHP filing, although no fresh ESOPs may be issued during the run-up to the filing.
 
 
Sebi also allowed shares held by foreign ventures, alternative investment funds (AIFs), and public financial institutions to be counted towards minimum promoter contribution requirements.

Clearing Corporations and Fee Transparency 
Though not part of the formal board decisions, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said a working group has been formed to examine unbundling of charges levied by clearing corporations. He noted that such charges “cannot be a black box” and must be disclosed to investors. However, the ownership structure of clearing corporations will remain unchanged—marking a shift from earlier plans to hive them off from parent exchanges.
 
PSU Delisting Norms Relaxed 
Sebi has also eased delisting rules for public sector undertakings (PSUs) where the government holding exceeds 90 per cent. This relaxation, however, will not apply to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), or insurance firms. The reform is expected to benefit around five listed PSUs. 
 
New FPI Category and KYC Simplification 
A new foreign portfolio investor (FPI) category has been introduced for those investing in government securities (g-secs). These investors will benefit from relaxed know-your-customer (KYC) norms similar to those issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with eased granular disclosure requirements and longer timelines for reporting material changes.
 
Reforms for AIFs, Angel Funds, and Accreditation 
Sebi will now allow Category-I and Category-II AIFs to form co-investment vehicles. It also approved changes to norms governing angel funds and initiated discussions on easing the accreditation process for such investors.
 
Merchant Bankers and Business Segregation 
The requirement for hiving off non-core or non-regulated businesses into separate entities—introduced in December 2024—has now been removed. Merchant bankers may continue activities under other financial regulators, but must disclose to clients when those activities, such as in unlisted markets, are unregulated.
 
Settlement Schemes and DRHP Changes 
The Sebi board approved a settlement scheme for brokers charged in the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) scam. A separate settlement mechanism has also been introduced for venture capital funds.
 
Sebi has further mandated the dematerialisation of shares held by key stakeholders, such as senior management, before DRHP filing.
 
Additional Easing Measures 
The regulator has also relaxed eligibility norms for listing on social stock exchanges and amended certain norms applicable to real estate investment trusts (REITs), investment advisers, and portfolio managers. Disclosure documents for portfolio managers have been simplified.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

