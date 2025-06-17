Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34 times; QIBs bid 88 times the quota

The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps was subscribed 34.42 times on Tuesday, the concluding day of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 88 times, wealthy investors 36.70 times, and retail investors 3.60 times.

Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO.

The company priced its IPO in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share.

ALSO READ: Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025 The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance for funding capital expenditure, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, and repayment of its and its subsidiaries’ debts.