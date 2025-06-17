Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34 times; QIBs bid 88 times the quota

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34 times; QIBs bid 88 times the quota

The ₹1,387-crore IPO saw strong interest from institutional and HNI investors, with proceeds earmarked for expansion, subsidiary investment, and debt repayment

ipo market listing share market
Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps was subscribed 34.42 times on Tuesday, the concluding day of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 88 times, wealthy investors 36.70 times, and retail investors 3.60 times.
 
Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO.
 
The company priced its IPO in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share.
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore. 
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance for funding capital expenditure, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, and repayment of its and its subsidiaries’ debts.
 
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors, under the 'Oswal' brand. The company commenced operations in 2003 with the manufacture of low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it expanded operations to manufacture grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

Sunshine Pictures, Lumino, M&B Engineering secure Sebi nod for IPOs

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd sets IPO price band at Rs 210-222 per share

Topics :IPOstock market tradingThe Smart InvestorMarkets

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story