Investors flock to Shyam Dhani IPO as subscription hits 556x; GMP near 90%

NIIs were most aggressive, oversubscribing their quota by 948 times, followed by retail investors at 722 times. The subscription from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) stood at 52 times.

The ₹38.5-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.5 million equity shares. The public issue is priced in the ₹65–₹70 per share range with a lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor needs a minimum investment amount of ₹2,80,000 to apply for at least two lots.

The upbeat market mood was also mirrored in the grey market. Shyam Dhani’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹132, signalling a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹62 or 88.6 per cent over the upper price band on the final day of bidding.

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Holani Consultants is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹13.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹10 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain debt availed by the company, ₹6.35 crore for brand creation and marketing expenses, ₹1.63 crore for purchasing new machinery, and ₹64.9 crore for setting up a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.