Home / Markets / IPO / Investors flock to Shyam Dhani IPO as subscription hits 556x; GMP near 90%

Investors flock to Shyam Dhani IPO as subscription hits 556x; GMP near 90%

Shyam Dhani IPO received bids for 2.19 billion shares against 3.93 million shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 556 times

initial public offering, IPO
initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Day 3 subscription status: With the subscription window set to close today, the initial public offering (IPO) of Jaipur-based spices manufacturer and exporter Shyam Dhani Industries continues to attract overwhelming demand. The public issue has been subscribed to over 550 times so far, led by robust participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors.
 
As per NSE data, the Shyam Dhani IPO received bids for 2.19 billion shares against 3.93 million shares on offer as of 12:45 PM on December 24. This translates into an overall subscription of 556 times.
 
NIIs were most aggressive, oversubscribing their quota by 948 times, followed by retail investors at 722 times. The subscription from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) stood at 52 times.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP today

The upbeat market mood was also mirrored in the grey market. Shyam Dhani’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹132, signalling a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹62 or 88.6 per cent over the upper price band on the final day of bidding.  ALSO READ | Gujarat Kidney IPO closes today; subscription up 4x, retail investors lead

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO details

The ₹38.5-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.5 million equity shares. The public issue is priced in the ₹65–₹70 per share range with a lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor needs a minimum investment amount of ₹2,80,000 to apply for at least two lots.
 
Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Holani Consultants is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹13.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹10 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain debt availed by the company, ₹6.35 crore for brand creation and marketing expenses, ₹1.63 crore for purchasing new machinery, and ₹64.9 crore for setting up a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO timeline

With the subscription closing today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 26. Successful bidders may receive shares in their demat accounts by December 29. Shyam Dhani is scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 30, marking its debut on Dalal Street.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhara Rail IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 12%

IPO boom seen extending into New Year after record ₹1.76 trn raised in 2025

E to E Transportation IPO buzz builds as GMP hits 43% ahead of opening

Apollo Techno IPO opens Dec 23; GMP up 14%: Check price band, dates, more

KSH International to list on Dec 23: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Topics :IPOsSME IPOsIPO GMPIPO marketMarketsNSENSE SME platform

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story