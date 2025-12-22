Apollo Techno IPO opens Dec 23; GMP up 14%: Check price band, dates, more

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Apollo Techno Industries IPO: Apollo Techno Industries, a construction equipment manufacturer, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹123 to ₹130 per share. The company aims to raise ₹47.96 crore through a fresh issue of 3.7 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
Incorporated in 2016, Apollo Techno Industries is a manufacturer specialising in trenchless technology and foundation equipment for the construction industry. Its product line-up includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Drilling Rigs, Rotary Drilling Rigs and Spare parts.
Apollo Techno Industries IPO GMP
On Monday, December 22, 2025, the unlisted shares of Apollo Techno were trading at ₹148, commanding a grey market premium of ₹18 or 14 per cent against the upper end price, as shown by sources tracking unofficial markets.
Here are the key details of Apollo Techno Industries' IPO:
Apollo Techno Industries IPO key dates
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and close on Friday, December 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 29, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge or NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
Apollo Techno Industries IPO lot size
The lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,60,000 to bid for at least two lots or 2,000 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.
Apollo Techno Industries IPO registrar, lead manager
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
Apollo Techno Industries IPO objective
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹38.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Apollo Techno Industries financial snapshot
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹24.54 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) for the period came in at ₹1.08 crore. In FY25, the company posted a revenue from operations of ₹99.14 crore, up 43.73 per cent from ₹68.97 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported a gross profit of ₹32.04 crore, up 65.5 per cent from ₹32.04 crore in the FY24. The company's PAT stood at ₹13.78 crore against ₹3.23 crore in the previous year.
