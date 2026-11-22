Four to five privately placed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are expected to tap the public markets by March 2027 to raise a combined Rs 17,000 crore, as infrastructure developers increasingly turn to this route to mobilise long-term capital and monetise operational assets, investment bankers said.

InvITs have already mobilised around Rs 88,000 crore through equity issuances during FY23-FY25, indicating growing investor appetite for infrastructure-backed investment opportunities, according to the Bharat InvITs Association.

Among the proposed public offerings, Brookfield-backed Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has filed for a potential Rs 6,000-crore IPO as it seeks to convert from a privately placed to a publicly offered InvIT.

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT Trust is also planning to transition into a public InvIT through an issue of up to Rs 750 crore, while KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP)-sponsored Vertis Infrastructure Trust is also exploring an IPO. In March, NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust raised Rs 6,000 crore through its IPO. The growing pipeline of public offerings comes amid an expansion in India's InvIT market, estimated at around Rs 7.5 lakh crore, as infrastructure companies increasingly look at the trust structure to unlock capital from operational assets and fund future expansion. The market is also attracting a wider pool of investors. InvITs had around 6.5 lakh unitholders as of the first quarter of FY27, and over the past 10 years, InvITs have collectively distributed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore to their investors, as per the Bharat InvITs Association.

Under SEBI regulations, InvITs are required to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows to unitholders, making them an attractive investment avenue for investors seeking regular income. The investor base is also gradually broadening, with a growing number of women participating as unitholders, according to brokers and wealth advisers. The sector has received a further boost from the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) introduction of a framework for depository receipts, allowing foreign investors to gain exposure to Indian REITs and InvITs through select overseas exchanges. Several privately placed InvITs are already listed, including Interise Trust, Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, Anzen India Energy Yield, Sustainable Energy Infra, Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure, Shrem InvIT, NXT-Infra Trust, Roadstar Infra and TVS Infrastructure Trust, among others.

The expansion of the market is being supported by increasing diversification across infrastructure segments, including roads, highways, power transmission, telecom, energy and warehousing. Roads and highways remain the largest segment, supported by asset monetisation initiatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and private infrastructure developers. Road InvITs alone account for around Rs 3 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM), representing around 44 per cent of the overall market. Their AUM has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 44 per cent between FY22 and FY26, highlighting the growing role of InvITs in infrastructure financing. Power transmission has also emerged as an established segment, with trusts such as India Grid Trust and Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, while Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust represents opportunities in the telecom infrastructure space. NDR InvIT Trust, meanwhile, indicates the growing potential of warehousing and industrial parks.