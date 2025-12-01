IPO alert! Madhuri Madhusudan Kela-backed MV Electrosystems files DRHP

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela—the wife of veteran investor Madhusudan Kela—backed MV Electrosystems has moved a step closer to going public, with the New Delhi–based company filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Madhuri Kela holds 1.15 million shares, translating into a 5.6 per cent stake, as of the DRHP filing date.

As mandated, up to 75 per cent of the offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and at least 10 per cent for retail individual investors (RIIs).

The Equity Shares to be issued through the DRHP are proposed to be listed on BSE, and and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

According to the DRHP, MV Electrosystems plans to utilise ₹180 crore from the net proceeds towards long-term working capital requirements, ₹21 crore for research, design and development of new power electronic equipment, with the remaining amount set aside for general corporate purposes.