Chartered Speed gets Sebi nod for ₹855 crore IPO; check key details here

Chartered Speed IPO: , an Ahmedabad-based passenger mobility company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the markets regulator. Chartered Speed , an Ahmedabad-based passenger mobility company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the markets regulator.

The company aims to raise ₹855 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of ₹655 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore. Under the OFS, promoters Pankaj Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi are selling a part of their stake.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

ALSO READ | Bharat Coking Coal sets IPO price band at ₹21-23: Check key details here Chartered Speed is a passenger mobility company in India with an operational bus fleet of over 2,000 vehicles as of June 30, 2025. It offers inter-city and intra-city transportation solutions across six states. The company's inter-city bus operations are largely focused in Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam, and intra-city bus operations are largely focused in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Its business model comprises two key models - the annuity model and the ticket revenue model. Here are the key details of the Chartered Speed IPO: Chartered Speed IPO objective According to the DRHP, the company plans to utilise ₹98 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for investment in electric buses, and ₹396.4 crore for pre-payment or repayment in full or part of certain borrowings of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.