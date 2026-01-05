CIL subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal to launch ₹1,069 crore IPO on Friday

Coal India subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) plans to launch on Friday its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 1,069 crore through a 100 per cent offer for sale, positioning itself as a key domestic supplier to India’s steel industry as the country looks to reduce dependence on imported coking coal.

The IPO, to be priced in a band of Rs 21–23 per share, will close for public subscription on January 13, with the anchor book opening on January 8. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on January 16. As per the issue structure, up to 50 per cent of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 35 per cent for retail investors, and at least 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The proceeds from the IPO will accrue to the parent company, Coal India. During a media interaction on Monday, the management clarified that the absence of a fresh issue would not affect the company’s growth plans, as capital expenditure would continue to be funded through internal accruals. During the interaction, the media was addressed by Manoj Kumar Agarwal, chairman-cum-managing director, and Sanjay Kumar Singh, director (technical), of BCCL, apart from Mukesh Agrawal, director (finance), Coal India. BCCL is India’s largest producer of coking coal, accounting for about 58.5 per cent of domestic output, and is the only producer of prime coking coal in India. Coking coal is a critical input for steelmaking, and India currently imports a large share of its requirement, primarily from Australia.

The company produced 40.5 million tonnes of coal last financial year (FY25). The management plans to raise production to 55 million tonnes by 2029–30, supported by mine expansion and operational improvements. The strategy includes expansion of coal washery capacity, which enables the supply of higher-quality coal to steel producers. BCCL’s washery capacity currently stands at 13.65 million tonnes per annum and the company is targeting to double this to 27–28 million tonnes by 2030. As a result, washed coking coal output is expected to rise to 9–10 million tonnes, enabling substitution of a similar volume of imports, the company said. India currently imports around 57–62 million tonnes of coking coal annually.

The company also outlined a gradual shift in its business mix, reducing reliance on the power sector while increasing supplies to the steel and other non-regulated sectors. At present, around three-fourths of its coal supplies are directed to the power sector, with limited volumes of washed coal supplied directly to steel producers. By 2029–30, power-sector supplies are expected to be capped at around 29 million tonnes, while supplies to the steel sector, including washed coking coal, are expected to rise sharply. Volumes to non-regulated sectors such as steel, cement and fertilisers are also projected to increase. On shareholder returns, the company said it expects to generate over Rs 2,000 crore in annual profit every year in the coming years, with around Rs 2,400 crore available annually for dividend distribution and capital expenditure. For FY25, BCCL reported revenue of Rs 13,802 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 1,240 crore, down 20 per cent from the previous year.