IPO boom: 2020-25 fundraising tops previous 20 years despite fewer issues

The Mumbai-based investment banking firm said one of the reasons behind this increased capital raising is that the average IPO size in the last five years has been ₹1,605 crore compared to ₹692 crore between 2000 and 2020.

Bhavesh Shah, managing director and head of investment banking at Equirus Capital, said the increasing acceptability of Offer for sale IPO issues has helped Private Equity funds secure exits and aided partial monetisation of promoters’ successful entrepreneurship.

The average offer for sale (OFS) as a percentage of total funds raised has increased to over 50 per cent in 2025, compared to less than 10 per cent in 2011 and almost nil in 2001.

Private equity exit trends further reinforce this momentum. The first ten months of 2025 saw the share of secondary sales in PE exits more than double from 7 per cent in 2024 to 16 per cent, the IB firm said. While block deals remain the dominant exit method, their contribution has declined sharply from 67 per cent in 2024 to 56 per cent in the January-October 2025 period.