Investors can check Tenneco Clean IPO allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Tenneco Clean Air India's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, following solid participation from investors that saw the issue subscribed 58.83 times, according to NSE data. The issue received bids for 3.92 billion shares against 66.66 million shares on offer. 
 
The portion booked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 166.42 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 40.74 times. Retail investors saw the lowest demand, applying for only 5.11 times of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.  After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.

Steps to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
  • Choose 'Tenneco Clean Air' from the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
  • Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:

  • Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, select Tenneco Clean Air under the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
  • Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air India were trading at ₹519 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹122 or 31 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹378 to ₹397.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date

Tenneco Clean Air IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 12, and closed on Friday, November 14, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on November 18. Shares of Tenneco Clean are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

