The portion booked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 166.42 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 40.74 times. Retail investors saw the lowest demand, applying for only 5.11 times of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today. After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.

Steps to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Tenneco Clean Air' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment on MUFG Intime: Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, select Tenneco Clean Air under the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC

Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air India were trading at ₹519 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹122 or 31 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹378 to ₹397.