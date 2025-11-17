IPOs now serve more as exit routes for early investors: CEA Nageswaran

While India’s equity markets have grown significantly, initial public offerings (IPOs) have increasingly become exit vehicles for early investors, rather than mechanisms for raising long-term capital, which undermines the spirit of public markets, said India’s chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Monday at a CII event.

Additionally, he cautioned that milestones such as market capitalisation ratios or the volumes of derivatives traded should not be celebrated, as these are not measures of financial sophistication; rather, they risk diverting domestic savings away from productive investment.

“While we have succeeded in developing a sophisticated and robust capital market, imbibing some of the best practices from the developed world, although they may have abandoned them. But this may also have contributed in part to more of short-run earnings management optics because they are linked to executive compensation and market capitalisation increase, which also boost the value of stock and options etc,” Nageswaran said, adding that all of this has played a part in inhibiting long-term financing or using ample cash reserves in deploying them into financial investments rather than making real world investments.

“So, there is a need for ambition, risk taking and long-term investing, otherwise India will find itself falling short with respect to strategic resilience, let alone building strategic indispensability in the world where we want to be one of the largest players in the coming years,” he said. Nageswaran also highlighted that if capital flows continue to gravitate along geopolitical fault lines, external financing alone will be insufficient to meet the scale of India’s development ambitions. “If India is to fulfil its aspirations, the primary drivers of financing must increasingly come from within. External capital can and should supplement our efforts, but the strategic burden must rest on domestic institutions. Uncertainty can only be blunted by institutional strength at home, and our financial sector must evolve into our most reliable source of stability,” he said.

Are global market risks threatening India’s financial stability? He also cautioned that a potential bust of the AI boom, as warned by the International Monetary Fund in its global economic outlook, could rival the dot-com crash in severity, and unwinding of these positions could entail a slow economic recovery hampered by capital misallocation. “This should caution us against complacency. India cannot allow its financial sector to drift away from the real economy, nor can we afford vulnerabilities created elsewhere to spill over into our markets. Stability, resilience and alignment with national priorities must anchor our financial system,” he said, adding that for India to sustain its growth trajectory on its journey to becoming a developed economy, domestic drivers must be strengthened across at least four high-priority areas — Industrial Upgrade moving from assembly to higher value-added production; Harnessing the Demographic Dividend; Achieving Near-Energy Self-Sufficiency; and Deepening Innovation Capacity.

What must India fix to strengthen domestic long-term financing? Nageswaran also cautioned that business-as-usual financing will not suffice in an era defined by uncertainty and technological discontinuities. “Past credit cycles have left scars, leading to a preference for short-term lending, collateral-heavy underwriting and a tilt towards incumbents over innovators. If India is to build productive capacity for the next decade and beyond, our financial institutions must provide patient, lockdown capital that supports enterprises across their full growth trajectory, not just their immediate credit needs,” he said, adding that banks and financial institutions must become bolder, technologically sharper and more willing to take calculated risks.