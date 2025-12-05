IPO Calendar: D-Street braces for 9 new issues; Meesho, Aequs listings

IPO Calendar: The primary market is gearing up for another active week, with a steady flow of new issues and several listings across both the mainboard and SME segments. Four mainboard IPOs, including Nephrocare, Park Medi World, Wakefit Innovations, and Corona Remedies, are set to open for subscription, aiming to raise a combined ₹3,735 crore. On the listings front, Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires are scheduled to make their mainboard debut.

The SME space remains equally busy, with five new IPOs lined up and together looking to raise around ₹188 crore. Additionally, six companies are set to list on SME exchanges. With offerings spanning healthcare, consumer products, logistics, agritech, and manufacturing, the week ahead promises continued momentum for investors tracking primary market opportunities.

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPOs next week: Corona Remedies IPO Corona Remedies , a pharmaceutical company, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, December 8, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The ₹655.37 crore issue is an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million shares. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 11. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on December 15, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹1,008 to ₹1,062. Wakefit Innovations IPO The IPO of Wakefit Innovations, a D2C home and sleep solutions company, will also open for public subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025, and will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹1,288.89 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares and an OFS of 46.8 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹185 to ₹195 per share, with a lot size of 75 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,820 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Friday, December 12, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15, 2025. Nephrocare Health IPO Nephrocare Health , an end-to-end dialysis care provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, December 12, 2025. The ₹871.05 crore issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 7.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹353.4 crore and an OFS of 11.3 million shares aggregating to ₹517.64 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 15. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on December 17, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹438 to ₹460.

Park Medi World IPO The IPO of Park Medi World will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, and will close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹920 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 47.5 million equity shares and offer for sale of 9.3 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹154 to ₹162 per share, with a lot size of 92 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,904 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 15, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.