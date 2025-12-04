Nephrocare Health sets IPO price band at ₹438-460: Check key details here

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nephrocare Health IPO: Hyderabad-based end-to-end dialysis care provider Nephrocare Health Services has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹438 to ₹460 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹871 crore through a fresh issue of 7.7 million shares amounting to ₹353.4 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.3 million shares amounting to ₹517.64 crore.

Under the OFS, the promoter selling shareholders include Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Edoras Investment Holdings. Other selling shareholders include Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity, International Finance Corporation, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 9 and Series 10.

Here are the key details of Nephrocare Health IPO: Nephrocare Health IPO key dates According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the Nephrocare Health IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 and close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The anchor investor offer period shall be one working day before the bid opening day, Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 15. Shares of Nephrocare Health will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Nephrocare Health IPO lot size Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 32 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,720 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof.