Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10; sets price band at ₹154-162: Key details

Park Medi World is eyeing ₹770 crore through the fresh issue for 47.5 million equity shares, and shareholders will be selling 9.3 million equity shares through an OFS for ₹150 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Park Medi World IPO price band: Private hospital chain Park Medi World is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹154 to ₹162 per share. 
 
The company is eyeing ₹770 crore through the fresh issue for 47.5 million equity shares, and shareholders will be selling 9.3 million equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS) for ₹150 crore. At the upper end price, the issue size stands at ₹920 crore. 
 
Under the OFS, Ajit Gupta is the only promoter selling shareholder. 
 
Established in 2011, Park Medi World is a private hospital chain operating in North India with an aggregate capacity of 3,000 beds as of March 31, 2025. It operates a network of 14 NABH-accredited multi-super speciality hospitals under the 'Park' brand, of which eight hospitals are also NABL-accredited. It has eight hospitals in Haryana, one hospital in New Delhi, three Hospitals in Punjab, and two hospitals in Rajasthan. Park Medi World offers over 30 super speciality and speciality services, including internal medicine, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopaedics and oncology.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP),  the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 

Here are the key details of Park Medi World IPO:

Park Medi World IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Park Medi IPO will open for public bidding on Wednesday, December 10 and close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day before the issue opening date, i.e. Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 15, 2025. Shares of Park Medi World will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 17.

Park Medi World IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 92 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,904 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. 

Park Medi World IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers.  

Park Medi World IPO objective

As per the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹380 crore from the net fresh issue for repayment or prepayment of borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries, ₹60.5 crore for the development of a new hospital by its subsidiary Park Medicity (NCR), and ₹27.45 crore for purchasing medical equipment for itself and subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratnagiri. The remaining funds will be used for inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.  

Park Medi World IPO GMP

On Friday, December 5, 2025, the unlisted shares of Park Medi World were trading at flat ₹162, the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Topics :Stock MarketShare Market TodayIPOsIPO GMPIPO marketMarkets

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

