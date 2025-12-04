Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nephrocare Health sets IPO price band at ₹438-460: Check key details here

Nephrocare Health IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10 and close on Friday, December 12

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Nephrocare Health IPO: Hyderabad-based end-to-end dialysis care provider Nephrocare Health Services has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹438 to ₹460 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹871 crore through a fresh issue of 7.7 million shares amounting to ₹353.4 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.3 million shares amounting to ₹517.64 crore. 
 
Under the OFS, the promoter selling shareholders include Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Edoras Investment Holdings. Other selling shareholders include Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity, International Finance Corporation, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 9 and Series 10. 
 

Here are the key details of Nephrocare Health IPO:

Nephrocare Health IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the Nephrocare Health IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 and close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The anchor investor offer period shall be one working day before the bid opening day, Tuesday, December 9, 2025. 
 
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 15. Shares of Nephrocare Health will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. 

Nephrocare Health IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 32 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,720 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. 

Nephrocare Health IPO registrar, book manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers.

Nephrocare Health IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹129.1 crore from the net issue proceeds for opening new dialysis clinics in India, and ₹135.99 crore for prepayment or repayment of debt availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Nephrocare Health financial snapshot

In FY25, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹755.81 crore, up 33.5 per cent from ₹566.15 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 67.2 per cent from ₹99.65 crore in FY24 to ₹166.63 crore in FY25. However, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹67.09 crore in FY25 compared to ₹35.13 crore in FY24.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

