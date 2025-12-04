Manipal Health eyeing $1 bn IPO by mid-2026; targets $12-15 bn valuation

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s largest hospital network operator, Manipal Health Enterprises, is readying to file for a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) early next year, with a valuation in the range of $12-15 billion, sources close to the development said.

“Manipal Health IPO papers are likely to be filed with Sebi in January, and typically the regulator takes 3-4 months to approve the issue. If everything goes according to plan, then Manipal Health IPO may happen sometime mid-next year,” said a source close to the development.

An email sent to Manipal Health did not elicit an immediate response.

What valuation is Manipal Health targeting for the IPO?

As for valuation, bankers are pegging it at $13 billion, going by the company’s financial metrics and current multiples in the sector, while the promoters are yet to take a call on the exact valuation at the moment. “It would be in the range of $12-15 billion but would be decided closer to the date of issue and depending on market conditions. We would also want retail investors to make some money,” said the source. What will the IPO structure and proceeds be used for?' The issue will comprise primarily a fresh issue of shares, with a small portion as an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors. These decisions are yet to be formalised. “The proceeds would be primarily used for growth and expansion of the hospital, and there would be a small portion of OFS,” the source said.

Which advisers are working on the planned issue? The Bengaluru hospital group is collaborating with advisers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Bank Ltd., and the Indian divisions of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Jefferies Group LLC, regarding the prospective sale, according to the sources. How does Manipal’s listing fit into the sector’s investor interest? Manipal Hospitals, strongly supported by Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte., is poised to become the most valuable healthcare operator in India following its planned listing. This anticipated offering highlights the surging investor enthusiasm for healthcare platforms across the country.

What has driven Manipal’s expansion in recent years? The company has driven rapid expansion through strategic acquisitions, most recently concluding a deal for Sahyadri Hospitals, Maharashtra’s largest hospital chain, which it acquired from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. In June, private equity firm KKR committed $600 million in financing to accelerate Manipal’s future growth initiatives. The pursuit of the Sahyadri acquisition temporarily caused Manipal to pause work on its IPO earlier this year, as reported by Bloomberg. Manipal, which is part of a larger conglomerate encompassing healthcare, education and insurance, currently has a network of more than 10,500 operational beds.