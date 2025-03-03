IPO filings slow as equity selloff intensifies; only 14 DRHPs filed in Feb

The ongoing selloff in the secondary market is beginning to weigh on the initial public offering (IPO) market, with a noticeable decline in the number of companies filing draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) in February.

Last month, only 14 companies filed DRHPs, a sharp drop from 29 in January and the lowest since November 2024. In total, these 14 companies are looking to raise ₹9,695 crore — the lowest in nine months. A DRHP is a preliminary document filed before an IPO, containing essential details such as the number of shares offered, financial results, and risk factors.

The decline in filing for IPOs suggests that companies are becoming reluctant to go public. “The reduction in filing in February reflects overall market sentiment. Companies are in a wait-and-watch mode, hoping for stability or a return of bullishness before proceeding with their filing. While the markets have been volatile since October, Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January and the ensuing uncertainty have made investors extremely cautious,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of PRIME Database.

“A slowdown in filing is inevitable when existing deals are not going through. In a weak market, there is less urgency to push deals,” said Ajay Garg, founder and managing director of Equirus Capital. “Additionally, IPO-bound companies must factor in the changed global realities and their impact on their businesses while filing their offer documents.” Among the companies that submitted their offer documents to the markets regulator in February were WeWork India Management, Veeda Clinical Research, Atlanta Electricals, Amanta Healthcare, and Glottis. Bankers attribute the slowdown in filing to weakened market sentiment caused by the secondary market rout that began in October 2024. The equity markets have faced sustained selling pressure over the past five months due to slowing corporate earnings, valuation concerns, and a strengthening dollar.

Rising US bond yields, driven by policy shifts following Trump’s return to the presidency, have further prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to reduce their exposure to emerging markets such as India. So far in 2025, the Nifty 50 has declined 6.5 per cent, pressured by persistent FPI selling. From its peak, the index has dropped 15.6 per cent, while the mid and smallcap segments have suffered sharper declines. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 have fallen 21 per cent and 25.4 per cent, respectively, from their peaks. Notably, most IPO-bound companies belong to the small and midcap space.