IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

So far in 2023, 7 companies have completed their IPOs and raised a cumulative Rs 6,910 crore. In comparison, 16 companies raised a record Rs 40,310 crore during the same period last year. Though Indian equity benchmarks have hit new records this year, the last 6 months have been relatively turbulent due to rate hike fears, Hindenburg's report alleging Adani Group irregularities, and the US banking crisis.

The strong momentum in the secondary market failed to rub off on primary markets as the fund mobilisation through the initial public offering (IPO) route saw a slump of more than 80 per cent during the first half of calendar 2023. The volatility seen during the first three months of the year thwarted listing plans for many companies, said investment bankers.