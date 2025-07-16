PhysicsWallah appoints first chief marketing officer ahead of IPO

Ed-tech company PhysicsWallah, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Satish Sharma as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Prior to Sharma, the company did not have a CMO. However, Sanket Narkar was the head of the marketing department at the firm.

The company had hired its chief finance officer, Amit Sachdeva, in November 2024, and group general counsel, company secretary, and compliance officer, Ajinkya Jain, in January 2025.

Sharma, in his new role, will be responsible for shaping and executing the company’s brand and marketing strategy.

Sharma brings over 20 years of experience spanning entrepreneurship, digital transformation, marketing leadership, and strategic growth. Most recently, he co-founded Unyscape, a marketing and analytics firm, where he served as chief operating officer and CMO. A graduate of IIT Varanasi, Sharma has also held early stints at global companies like IBM and Tata Steel. Speaking on his new role, Sharma said, "I am honoured to join PhysicsWallah at such a pivotal point in its journey. The brand's attempt at making education accessible to those who wish to learn deeply resonates with me. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum the team has been trying to create and helping to try and amplify the impact with authenticity and empathy."