Kalpataru raises ₹708 crore through anchor allotment ahead of IPO

real estate
GIC Singapore, GSS Opportunities Investment (Bain Capital), SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life and 360 ONE WAM were among the prominent anchor investors.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Real estate developer Kalpataru, whose initial public offering (IPO) opens on Tuesday, has raised ₹708 crore through anchor allotment.
 
GIC Singapore, GSS Opportunities Investment (Bain Capital), SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life and 360 ONE WAM were among the prominent anchor investors. 
 
The company has priced its IPO between ₹387 and ₹414 per share. The ₹1,590 crore IPO is a fresh issue. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards repaying borrowings.
 
Kalpataru is a prominent real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in Maharashtra. As of December 31, 2024, the company, along with its promoters, had completed 120 projects in Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Pune in Maharashtra, as well as in Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru and Jodhpur.
 

Topics :IPOsKalpataruMarkets

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

