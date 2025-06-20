Home / Markets / IPO / Arisinfra Solutions subscribed 2.6x; Sambhv Steel prices IPO at ₹77-₹82

Arisinfra Solutions subscribed 2.6x; Sambhv Steel prices IPO at ₹77-₹82

Sambhv Steel IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹440 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth ₹100 crore by promoters

Arisinfra Solutions operates in the construction materials business and focuses on simplifying and digitising the entire procurement process for construction materials.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
The IPO of Arisinfra Solutions was subscribed 2.6 times on Friday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed to at 1.42 times, the wealthy investor portion at 3.14 times, and the retail investor portion at 5.59 times. Arisinfra has priced its IPO between ₹210-₹222 per share. The ₹499 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company operates in the construction materials business and  focuses on simplifying and digitising the entire procurement process for construction materials.
   
Sambhv Steel Tubes prices its IPO between ₹77-82
   
Sambhv Steel Tubes on Friday set a price band of ₹ 77-₹82 per share for its upcoming ₹540 crore initial public offering (IPO).The initial share sale will open for public subscription on June 25 and conclude on June 27, the company said.The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹440 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth ₹100 crore by promoters
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

