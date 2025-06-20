Arisinfra Solutions subscribed 2.6x; Sambhv Steel prices IPO at ₹77-₹82

The IPO of Arisinfra Solutions was subscribed 2.6 times on Friday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed to at 1.42 times, the wealthy investor portion at 3.14 times, and the retail investor portion at 5.59 times. Arisinfra has priced its IPO between ₹210-₹222 per share. The ₹499 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company operates in the construction materials business and focuses on simplifying and digitising the entire procurement process for construction materials.

