Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital plans rights issue ahead of $2-bn IPO expected before Sept

Tata Capital plans rights issue ahead of $2-bn IPO expected before Sept

Tata Capital board to meet Thursday to consider fresh rights issue ahead of its $2-bn IPO; company had raised Rs 1,500 crore in March via previous rights issue

Tata Group
The board will also deliberate on a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Capital’s board is set to meet on Thursday to consider a fresh rights issue, ahead of its proposed $2-billion initial public offering (IPO) slated before September.
 
In its notice to the stock exchanges, Tata Capital did not disclose details regarding the size or pricing of the rights issue. Tata Sons, which holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, had subscribed to the company’s last rights issue in March, contributing ₹1,400 crore out of the total ₹1,504 crore raised. The remaining stake is held by Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, the TCL Employee Welfare Trust, and other minority investors. 
 
According to rating agency ICRA, the March fund infusion helped boost Tata Capital’s consolidated net worth to ₹32,563 crore as of March 31, 2025. However, strong loan book growth during FY25 pushed the company’s gearing up to 6.5 times, compared to 6.0 times a year earlier. Despite this, solvency levels (net stage 3 loans to net worth) remained comfortable, inching up slightly to 5.4 per cent following the merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL) into Tata Capital Ltd (TCL).
 
The board will also deliberate on a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, the company said in its exchange filing.
 
Tata Sons and Tata Capital did not respond to email queries sent on Monday. The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is all set to clear Tata Capital's initial public offer, which would be launched before the September deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for upper layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to list their shares. 
 
On a consolidated basis, Tata Capital reported a profit after tax of ₹3,655 crore in FY25 on a total asset base of Rs 2,48,465 crore, compared to ₹3,327 crore profit in FY24 on assets worth Rs 1,76,694 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PhonePe eyes $1.5 billion IPO, draft papers likely by early August

Premium

HDB Financial IPO pricing reflects investor feedback, say bankers

Arisinfra Solutions subscribed 2.6x; Sambhv Steel prices IPO at ₹77-₹82

Premium

Co-working space aggregator Stylework plans $100 mn IPO in two years

Indian IPO market heads for busiest week with $1.7 billion in deals

Topics :Tata Capital Financial ServicesTata Capital ServicesTata CapitalIPO activity

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story