Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO

PhonePe shareholders -- Walmart, Tiger Global and Microsoft Global Finance will offload stakes worth around Rs 10,115 crore through the company's forthcoming IPO, according to updated draft papers of the fintech firm.

The IPO is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

The company will not be raising any additional primary capital in the Initial Public Offering (IPO).

PhonePe promoter WM Digital Commerce Holdings Pte will sell 45,942,496 of 3,71,517,890 shares or about 0.12 per cent stake in the company through the OFS valued at Rs 1,996.8 per share, based on the weighted average cost of acquisition per equity share.