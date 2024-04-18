Home / Markets / IPO / Kronox Lab Sciences gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 45 crore IPO

Kronox Lab Sciences gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 45 crore IPO

The company, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in January this year, obtained its observations on April 12, the latest update showed

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Speciality chemicals company Kronox Lab Sciences has received Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the capital markets regulator showed on Thursday.

The proposed offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 45 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 78 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per market sources, the estimated IPO size is Rs 150 crore.

The company, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in January this year, obtained its observations on April 12, the latest update showed.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observations means its go ahead to float the public issue.
 

As per the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Vadodara-based Kronox is a manufacturer of high-purity specialty fine chemicals. Its products find application in a wide spectrum of industries for diversified uses such as pharmaceutical formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, biotech, scientific research and testing, nutraceuticals, personal care, agrochemicals, animal health, metallurgy, amongst others.

The company exports to more than 20 countries with major exports to the USA, the UK, Mexico, Australia, and Egypt, among others.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Tejas Networks, Telecom Egypt sign pact to speed-up vision of Digital Egypt

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

India vs Australia, AFC Asian Cup Highlights: Blue Tigers go down defending

JNK's Rs 650 cr IPO to open on Apr 23, sets price band at Rs 395-415/share

Heating equipment maker JNK India's set to open its IPO on April 23

Healthcare firm Nephro Care India files papers to raise funds via IPO

Carlyle picks JPMorgan, Kotak to help arrange Hexaware IPO: Report

Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIIPO activityIPO IndiaIPO market

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story