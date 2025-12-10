Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Park Medi World IPO opens for bidding; check GMP, price band, dates, review

Park Medi World IPO opens for bidding; check GMP, price band, dates, review

Park Medi World raised ₹276 crore from 23 institutional investors via an anchor book on December 5

initial public offering, IPO

Park Medi World IPO opens for bidding

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Park Medi World IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World, a private hospital chain in North India, opens for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The mainline offering worth ₹920 crore comprises a fresh issue of 47.5 million equity shares amounting to ₹770 crore and promoter Ajit Gupta will sell 9.3 million equity shares worth up to to ₹150 crore via offer for sale (OFS). 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Park Medi World raised ₹276 crore from 23 institutional investors via an anchor book on December 9. The company allocated 17 million shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹154 to ₹162.
 
 
Marquee investors, including Kotak Mahindra AMC, Helios MF, ITI MF, Taurus MF, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Reliance General Insurance Company, Abakkus Asset Manager, Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund, SBI General Insurance, Winro Commerical, Societe Generale, and Alchemie Ventures Fund, among others participated in the anchor book. 

Park Medi World IPO review

According to analysts at Anand Rathi, at the upper price band, Park Medi World is valued at 32.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹5,355.9 crore. The brokerage said the company’s focus on scaling its hospital network, improving occupancy and strengthening clinical capabilities supports long-term growth, adding that the IPO appears fairly valued and merits a 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating.
 
According to Choice Equity Broking, a significant share of the issue proceeds will go towards repaying existing loans, which will lower interest costs, improve the debt-to-equity ratio (currently at 0.42) and free up more cash for future expansion. "At the upper end of the price band, the company is seeking a valuation of P/E multiple of 29.2x (based on TTM EPS Rs. 5.5) and EV/sales of 4.6x, which is at a discount to its listed hospital peers. Thus, we recommend a 'Subscribe' rating for this issue," the brokerage said in its note.

Park Medi World IPO GMP

On Wednesday, December 10, the unlisted shares of Park Medi World were trading at ₹191, up ₹29 or 18 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here are the key details of the Park Medi World IPO:

Park Medi World IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Monday, December 15, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Park Medi World IPO lot size

Park Medi World has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹154 to ₹162 per share. The lot size for an application is 92 shares.

Park Medi World IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is serving as the registrar for the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services are acting as book-running lead managers.

Park Medi World IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹380 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings. Additionally, ₹60.5 crore will be used for development of new hospital by subsidiary Park Medicity (NCR), ₹27.4 crore for purchase of medical equipment by the company and its subsidiaries, and the remaining funds for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

