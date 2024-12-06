Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / LG Electronics' India arm files IPO papers with mkt regulator Sebi

LG Electronics' India arm files IPO papers with mkt regulator Sebi

Its South Korean parent company LG Electronics Inc will sell 10,18,15,859 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, according to DHRP

ipo market listing share market
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of the South Korean company, on Friday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering (IPO). 
The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares by promoter LG Electronics Inc with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
  Its South Korean parent company LG Electronics Inc will sell 10,18,15,859 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, according to DHRP.
  Post-offer, its shareholding will be diluted by 15 per cent to 57.69 crore shares in the company.
  Since the public issue is completely an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
  In its draft papers, LG Electronics India said it expects the listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity and a public market for the shares.

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart to float Rs 8,000 crore public issue on December 11

Star Agriwarehousing files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 450 cr

Jungle Camps India sets SME IPO price band at Rs 68-72; to open on Dec 10

PropShare Platina IPO gets 1.2 times subscription on final day of bidding

Co-working space provider Urban Vault plans IPO in the next 3 years

  LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and internationally. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.
  The merchant bankers for the issue are -- Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India.
  LG Electronic will be the second Korean Chaebol after Hyundai Motors India Ltd to be listed in India.
  LG Electronic India's revenue from operations was Rs 64,087.97 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.     (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LG adds Axis Capital to arrange $1.5 billion for potential IPO listing

LG Electronics India posts 7% revenue growth, 12% rise in profit for 2024

LG Electronics' FY24 revenue rises 7.5% to Rs 21,352 cr, profit grows 12.3%

LG Electronics picks banks for $1.5 billion listing of Indian unit

LG Electronics weighs IPO in India to help chase its $75 billion goal

Topics :LG ElectronicsIPOIPOs

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story