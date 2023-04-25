Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here



Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP, price band, and other details here The initial public offer (IPO) of Mankind Pharma will open for subscription today. The pharma giant, which has 36 brands, including Manforce and Prega News, is eyeing to raise Rs 4,326.36 crore through the IPO. The IPO is completely an offer for sale (OFS) in nature.

Mankind Pharma IPO date: The issue will open for subscription today (April 24) and close on April 27.

Mankind Pharma IPO price band: The pharma company has fixed the price band of its IPO at Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per share.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP: According to reports, the IPO currently has a grey market premium of Rs 90 apiece. On Monday, it was Rs 75 per share.

Mankind Pharma raises Rs 1,298 crore from anchor investors

On Monday, Mankind Pharma allotted shares worth Rs 1,298 crore to anchor investors. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the Government of Singapore, SBI Multi Cap Fund, and Fidelity Investment Trust were some investors who were allotted shares under the anchor quota. A total of 77 investors participated, which included 16 domestic mutual funds also applied through 41 schemes.