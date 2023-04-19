Mankind Pharma's Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering to open April 25

Mankind Pharma has set a price band of Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per share for its Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open on April 25 and close on April 27. Anchor investors will be allotted shares on April 24.
At the top end of the band, the company will be valued at Rs 43,264 crore or $5.27 billion. Bids can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.
The offering is entirely a secondary share sale by promoters, global private equity firm Cairnhill and some other investors of the firm.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and J.P. Morgan India are the book-running lead managers for the offer.
Mankind is the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales and third largest in terms of sales volume.
The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical formulations as well as several consumer healthcare products. The company is focused on the domestic market, and as a result, its revenue from operations in India contributed to 97.60 per cent of its total revenue from operations for the 2021-22 financial year.
The firm entered the consumer healthcare industry in 2007 and has since established several differentiated brands in the condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements and anti-acne preparations categories.
The company sells the Manforce brand of condoms which has a 30 per cent market share, while its pregnancy test kit Prega News has an 80 per cent market share.
The company operates 25 manufacturing facilities across the country and had 4,121 manufacturing personnel as of December 31, 2022. Its formulations manufacturing facilities have a total installed capacity of 42.05 billion units per annum across a wide range of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seals, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.