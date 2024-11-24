Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Market draft pops IPO balloon, nearly 15 mainboard listings lose air

Market draft pops IPO balloon, nearly 15 mainboard listings lose air

Deflated: 10 of them down 10% or more below issue price

IPO
Premium
Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The majority of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent months have fallen into the red. Of the 25 firms that listed on the mainboard since September, 15 are now trading below their issue price, with 10 of them down by 10 per cent or more.
 
A mix of disappointing debuts and a sharp decline in market sentiment has contributed to the drop. Companies such as Western Carriers (India), Deepak Builders & Engineers India, Godavari Biorefineries, Tolins Tyres, and Baazar Style Retail have all lost over 20 per cent of their value since going public. 
2024 began strong for IPOs, with total capital raised surpassing Rs 1 trillion — a level only reached once before in 2021. The surge was supported by ample domestic liquidity and encouraging post-listing performances. 
However, that strength seems to be fading as increasing market volatility and underwhelming performances from recent IPOs dampen investor confidence. Reports indicate that around 30 companies with approved IPOs are delaying their market entries, awaiting calmer conditions. 
Experts suggest that although foreign capital outflows are expected to ease, the equity market is likely to remain rangebound.    
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Day 1: GMP up 26%; Should you subscribe?

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Issue sails through on final day; GMP turns flat

IPO Calendar: 10 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

C2C Advanced Systems IPO sees strong demand; 9x subscribed, GMP zooms 108%

NTPC Green IPO crosses halfway mark on Day 2: GMP stays green; Subscribe?

Topics :initial public offerings IPOsIndian marketsstock market trading

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story