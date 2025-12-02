Meesho IPO opens Dec 3: Analysts recommend long-term buy; should you bid?

Meesho IPO: Meesho, a Softbank-backed e-commerce player, is set to Meesho, a Softbank-backed e-commerce player, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹5,421.2 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 382.9 crore shares worth ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares worth ₹1,171.2 crore.

Under the OFS, Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Elevation Capital V, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Venture Highway Series 1, Golden Summit, Y Combinator Continuity Holdings I, Man Hay Tam, Sarin Family India, and Gemini Investments are the selling shareholders.

The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not more than 10 per cent for retail investors. Meesho IPO GMP ALSO READ | Meesho IPO to unlock ₹1,020 crore bonanza for founders, early backers On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the unlisted shares of Meesho were trading at ₹157.5, up ₹46.5 or 42 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹105 to ₹111 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Meesho IPO: Here's what the experts say Analysts at Arihant Capital said Meesho enters FY26 with a robust outlook, supported by scaled flywheels, AI-led efficiencies through Meesho AI Labs, and emerging growth drivers such as content commerce, Meesho Mall and financial-services pilots. They noted that India’s content-commerce penetration remains far below China’s, offering room for expansion as Meesho targets deeper Tier-2+ markets and a large base of 692–706 million smartphone users.

The brokerage highlights improving metrics, including higher order frequency (9.5 LTM), declining CAC, and logistics costs moving toward China levels (₹43 per order in FY25). With 44 per cent H1 NMV growth, it expects Meesho to sustain over 30 per cent GMV CAGR and stronger FCF conversion, while cautioning that macro headwinds and competition remain key risks. "At the upper band of ₹111, the issue is valued at a P/S ratio of 2.3x, based on a FY26E annualised revenue. We are recommending a 'Subscribe for long term' rating for this issue," the brokerage said in its note. Meanwhile, according to SBI Securities, Meesho follows a zero-commission model and earns most of its revenue from logistics and advertising. While the company remains loss-making on a net basis - even after excluding exceptional items - it has generated positive free cash flows for the last two years. Meesho also reported tax charges of ₹2,487 crore in FY25 and ₹72 crore in 1HFY26 due to a business-combination event, which, being completed, is unlikely to recur and should help narrow losses going ahead.

ALSO READ | Meesho plans to set aside ₹480 cr from IPO proceeds to pay AI, tech staff Analysts noted that at the upper price band of ₹111, Meesho is valued at 5.3× FY25 price-to-sales on a post-issue basis. The brokerage believes the company’s ability to move toward sustainable profitability will be crucial, especially as investments in technology, marketing and engineering continue. SBI Securities recommends investors subscribe at the cut-off price with a long-term perspective. Here are the key details of the Meesho IPO: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Meesho IPO will close on Friday, December 5, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.