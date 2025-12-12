IPO Calendar: Busy week; ICICI Pru AMC, Corona Remedies debut in focus

The SME segment is equally active, with three new IPOs aiming to mobilise over ₹119 crore, and a slew of listings scheduled through the week. From logistics and engineering to agritech and consumer goods, the upcoming schedule keeps the momentum strong for investors tracking primary market opportunities.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 19, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, December 22, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

In the SME segment, Neptune Logitech (₹46.62 crore) will open for subscription on December 15. Global Ocean (₹30.41 crore) and MARC Technocrats (₹42.59 crore) will open for subscription on December 17.

IPO listings next week

On the mainboard, it’s a packed week on the listing front as well. Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations are set to debut on Monday, December 15, followed by Nephrocare Health and Park Medi World, both scheduled to list on Wednesday, December 17. The week will wrap up with the much-awaited listing of ICICI Prudential AMC on Friday, December 19, shortly after the issue closes for subscription on Tuesday, December 16.