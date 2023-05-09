Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer



The Rs 3,200 crore-share sale received bids for 5,00,49,000 units against 17,60,00,100 units on offer.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent yielding retail real estate assets, was subscribed 28 per cent on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.



The Non Institutional Investors category got subscribed 42 per cent while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 17 per cent subscription, as per an update.

The Real Estate Investment Trust is sponsored by Blackstone.



The offer includes fresh issue of units worth up to Rs 1,400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

On Monday, Nexus Select Trust raised Rs 1,440 crore from anchor investors.



Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls, including Delhi's premium Select City Walk, across 14 major cities covering a 9.8 million square feet area. It operates two hotels with 354 keys, and also office spaces as part of mixed use development.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 95 per unit to Rs 100 per unit for the issue scheduled to close on May 11.



At present, there are three listed REITs -- Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust -- on the Indian stock exchanges but all of them are backed by leased office assets.

Post-IPO, the shareholding of Blackstone in Nexus Select Trust will come down to 43 per cent from 60 per cent. Select City Walk promoters' stake will reduce slightly to 24.3 per cent from 25 per cent.