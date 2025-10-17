Home / Markets / IPO / Om Power Transmission files draft papers with Sebi for IPO launch

Om Power Transmission files draft papers with Sebi for IPO launch

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 90 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi

initial public offering, IPO
In FY2025, revenue from operations rose to Rs 279.43 crore from Rs 182.76 crore in FY2024. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Om Power Transmission Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 90 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based Om Power Transmission is engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

The company has commissioned over 1,000 circuit kilometres (CKM) of transmission lines and 11 substations, with more than 450 CKM of lines and four substations completed in the last three fiscals. Its unexecuted order book comprised 56 projects valued at Rs 776.19 crore, including 50 EPC and 6 O&M contracts, and it was operating and maintaining 134 substations as on August 31, 2025.

The company's client base includes state utilities such as GETCO and other electricity boards, renewable energy developers and solar park operators, and infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train project.

In FY2025, revenue from operations rose to Rs 279.43 crore from Rs 182.76 crore in FY2024. Profit after tax increased to Rs 22.08 crore from Rs 7.41 crore. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead manager to the public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Last day! Midwest IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, review

Coca-Cola weighs $1 bn IPO for Indian bottling unit, valued at $10 bn

Qcom unicorn Zepto raises nearly $450 million at $7 billion valuation

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Duroflex files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹183-cr via fresh issue

Topics :Power firmsSebi normsIPO listing timeIPO market

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story