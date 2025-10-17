Om Power Transmission files draft papers with Sebi for IPO launch

Om Power Transmission Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 90 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based Om Power Transmission is engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.