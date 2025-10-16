Home / Markets / IPO / Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

The round valued Upgrade at $7.3 billion pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter, a 21.7% premium to its previous valuation

initial public offering, IPO
"We're probably 12 to 18 months away from an IPO, so we wanted to give the team members some liquidity before IPO," Upgrade CEO Renaud Laplanche told Reuters in an interview.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Consumer finance fintech Upgrade said on Thursday it raised $165 million in its latest funding round, nearly four years after its last external financing during the height of the 2021 fintech boom. 
The round valued Upgrade at $7.3 billion pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter, a 21.7 per cent premium to its previous valuation. 
"We're probably 12 to 18 months away from an IPO, so we wanted to give the team members some liquidity before IPO," Upgrade CEO Renaud Laplanche told Reuters in an interview. 
Fintech startup investment surged in 2021 on low rates and abundant capital, but cooled in subsequent years as inflation rose and the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. 
A rebound in equities and easing macro concerns have revived IPOs, with fintechs returning to the market after a years-long slump. 
Swedish fintech Klarna and neobank Chime have debuted in New York in recent months. 
The round was led by investment firm Neuberger, which also buys loans from Upgrade. Neuberger's Head of Specialty Finance, Peter Sterling, has joined Upgrade's board of directors. 
DST Global and Ribbit Capital, existing investors that also joined the round, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Upgrade's latest valuation. 
Founded in 2017, Upgrade has disbursed more than $42 billion in consumer credit via mobile banking, credit cards, buy now-pay later, personal lines, and home-improvement and auto-financing. 
Venture funding for retail fintechs fell 49 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to a PitchBook report, as investors flocked to enterprise solutions leveraging AI. 
AI's impact on consumer products, and consequently on the retail fintech sector, has been less immediate. It has, however, prompted a shift in marketing strategies. 
"We switched a lot of focus from traditional search engine optimization to AI search optimization," Laplanche said, referring to evolving marketing practices.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zepto raises $450 million at $7-billion valuation led by CalPERS

Duroflex files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹183-cr via fresh issue

IPO Market in Samvat 2081: Record fund raise, but mixed gains for investors

Canara HSBC Life IPO fully booked; check share allotment status, latest GMP

Midwest IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Topics :IPOFintechMarket newsfunding

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story