Home / Markets / IPO / Coca-Cola weighs $1 bn IPO for Indian bottling unit, valued at $10 bn

Coca-Cola weighs $1 bn IPO for Indian bottling unit, valued at $10 bn

The deal would bring one of the world's best-known brands to India's hot IPO market, which is on track for a record month and possibly have its best year ever in 2025

Coke bottles, coca cola
Coca-Cola’s Indian bottler serves over 2 million retailers and employs more than 5,200 people | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
Coca-Cola Co is considering taking its Indian bottling unit public in a deal that may fetch $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 
The company has met with bankers in recent weeks to discuss the possible initial public offering of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt., which would value the unit at about $10 billion, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. It’s still early in the process and the company hasn’t hired bankers for the deal yet, according to the people. 
 
The deal would probably occur next year if it goes ahead, according to one of the people. Deliberations are ongoing so details such as the timing, structure, and size of the offering could still change, according to the people. A representative for Coca-Cola didn’t respond to requests for comment.
 
The deal would bring one of the world’s best-known brands to India’s hot IPO market, which is on track for a record month and possibly have its best year ever in 2025. With offerings such as Coca-Cola and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. coming up, 2026 is shaping up to be another banner year.   
 
Coca-Cola would join the rising trend of global companies listing their Indian units, as was recently the case with LG Electronics Inc.’s $1.3 billion IPO this month and Hyundai Motor Co.’s record-breaking $3.3 billion listing last year.  
 
For more on IPOs, Terminal users can subscribe to our ECM newsletter here.
Though India is one of Coca-Cola’s biggest markets, it’s been facing increased competition there in recent years, especially from Ambani’s Campa Cola, which is quickly gaining market share with 200-milliliter bottles priced as low as 10 rupees (11 cents).    
 
Coca-Cola’s Indian bottler serves over 2 million retailers and employs more than 5,200 people, according to its website. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company operates 14 manufacturing plants across 12 states and 236 districts in southern and western India.
 
The Atlanta-based beverage giant recently sold a minority stake in the Indian bottler’s immediate parent, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt., to Jubilant Bhartia Group, a local diversified conglomerate.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qcom unicorn Zepto raises nearly $450 million at $7 billion valuation

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Duroflex files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹183-cr via fresh issue

IPO Market in Samvat 2081: Record fund raise, but mixed gains for investors

Canara HSBC Life IPO fully booked; check share allotment status, latest GMP

Topics :IPOCoca-Cola Coca ColaCoca-Cola IndiaCoca-Cola Cococa cola indiaIPOs

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story