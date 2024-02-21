Home / Markets / IPO / Orient Technologies files draft papers with Sebi to raise capital via IPO

Orient Technologies files draft papers with Sebi to raise capital via IPO

Those offloading shares in the OFS are -- Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah

Over the years, the company has developed deep expertise in creating products and solutions for specialised disciplines across IT Infrastructure, IT Enabled Services (IteS), and Cloud and Data Management Services
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Information technology (IT) solutions provider Orient Technologies Ltd has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 120 crore and an Offer For Sale of up to 46 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Those offloading shares in the OFS are -- Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 79.65 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, Rs 10.35 crore for the acquisition of office premises at Navi Mumbai, and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Over the years, the company has developed deep expertise in creating products and solutions for specialised disciplines across IT Infrastructure, IT Enabled Services (IteS), and Cloud and Data Management Services.

As of December 31, 2023, Orient Technologies has a diverse clientele spanning both public and private sectors, including industries like Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & ITeS, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

It has clients such as Coal India, Mazagon Dock, D'Dcor, Jyothy Labs, ACG, Integreon, Bluechip, Tradebulls. The company primarily operates in India and has sales and services offices in cities across the country including Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Additionally, it has a branch office in Singapore. For fiscal 202223, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 535.10 crore from Rs 467.44 crore in fiscal 202122 and profit after tax rose to Rs 38.30 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 33.49 crore in the preceding financial year.

Elara Capital (India) Private Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

GPT Healthcare sets price band at Rs 177-188 for IPO opening on Feb 22

Tolins Tyres files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 230 cr through IPO

GPT Healthcare's IPO to open on February 22, PE firm BanyanTree to exit

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed nearly 300 times on final day of bidding

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketSEBIIPOsMarketsIT sector

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story