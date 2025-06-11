Packaged foods firm Orkla India files DRHP for IPO, sees market growing

Orkla India has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator for a complete offer for sale (OFS), said the packaged foods company on Wednesday.

India’s packaged food market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0 per cent to reach Rs 17.12 trillion by FY29, according to its DRHP. The market was worth Rs 10.18 trillion in FY24, reflecting a CAGR of 10.8 per cent compared to FY19.

“The high growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, lifestyle changes, nuclearisation, and a growing workforce, particularly among women. The packaged food market remains stable throughout the year, as demand is primarily driven by regular consumption rather than seasonal fluctuations,” said the DRHP. Orkla has two brands: MTR and Eastern Spices.