Home / Companies / News / Orkla India revamps board, appoints 4 non-executive independent directors

Orkla India revamps board, appoints 4 non-executive independent directors

The newly appointed directors include Rashmi Joshi, Amit Jain, Shantanu Khosla and Meena Ganesh, the company said in a release

Orkla India

Orkla India comprises three business units – MTR, Eastern and International Business. | (Photo: LinkedIn)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orkla India on Thursday announced the restructuring of its board with the appointment of four non-executive independent directors. With this development, the board now comprises eight members.
 
The newly appointed directors include Rashmi Joshi, Amit Jain, Shantanu Khosla and Meena Ganesh, the company said in a release.
 
“These appointments complement the existing directors on the board of Orkla India comprising Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen (chairman), Maria Syse-Nybraaten, Per Havard Skiaker Maelen and Sanjay Sharma, creating a comprehensive eight-member board of directors with suitable expertise across multiple domains,” the company said in its release.
 
The expanded board structure strengthens Orkla India's corporate governance framework in line with its strategic growth objectives, it added.
 
 
Orkla India comprises three business units – MTR, Eastern and International Business. The MTR and Eastern business units hold market positions in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The International Business unit reaches out to the migrant Indian population in many other countries across the globe. 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

