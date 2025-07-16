Govt to offer free AI training to all village-level entrepreneurs: Vaishnaw

The government will provide free training in artificial intelligence (AI) courses to all 550,000 village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) of the Common Services Centres (CSCs), Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The training will be conducted under the IndiaAI Mission, through which the government also aims to train nearly 1 million people in various AI-related skills, Vaishnaw said.
Speaking at the decennial celebrations of CSC’s operations, Vaishnaw urged VLEs to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) so they can begin booking railway tickets. He added that the government would also look into the request from VLEs to resume Aadhaar-related services.
CSCs, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India, serve as crucial access points for the delivery of various e-governance and business services to citizens in rural and remote areas. The network comprises over 550,000 VLEs who operate and maintain these centres.
Also Read
In 2015, the government rechristened the SPV and programme as CSC 2.0, aiming to expand the network to cover 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and all 600,000 villages.
Over the past 10 years, CSCs have emerged as a vital cog in the government’s effort to deliver people-centric governance, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said.
“In 2014, there were only 83,000 CSCs, whereas today, more than 575,000 CSCs are active in remote corners of the country. Going ahead, there should be an expansion of the digital services being provided through CSCs. Cybersecurity, which has become an important aspect of everyone’s digital lives, should also be a focus area for CSCs,” Prasada said.