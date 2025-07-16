Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt to offer free AI training to all village-level entrepreneurs: Vaishnaw

Govt to offer free AI training to all village-level entrepreneurs: Vaishnaw

Under IndiaAI Mission, the Centre will train 550,000 VLEs across CSCs in AI; railway ticket booking to be enabled and Aadhaar service resumption also under review

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

CSCs, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India, serve as crucial access points for the delivery of various e-governance and business services to citizens in rural and remote areas. (Photo: PTI)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will provide free training in artificial intelligence (AI) courses to all 550,000 village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) of the Common Services Centres (CSCs), Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
The training will be conducted under the IndiaAI Mission, through which the government also aims to train nearly 1 million people in various AI-related skills, Vaishnaw said.
 
Speaking at the decennial celebrations of CSC’s operations, Vaishnaw urged VLEs to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) so they can begin booking railway tickets. He added that the government would also look into the request from VLEs to resume Aadhaar-related services.
 
 
CSCs, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India, serve as crucial access points for the delivery of various e-governance and business services to citizens in rural and remote areas. The network comprises over 550,000 VLEs who operate and maintain these centres.   

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw announces free AI training for over 5.5 lakh CSC franchise holders

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

China fuelling AI goals with state backing, open source, infra funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Why did Trump admin allow Nvidia to resume H20 AI chips sales to China?

NvidiaJensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Huang calls Chinese AI models 'world class', lauds innovation

David Sacks

Trump AI czar Sacks defends reversal of chip export curbs to China

In 2015, the government rechristened the SPV and programme as CSC 2.0, aiming to expand the network to cover 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and all 600,000 villages.
 
Over the past 10 years, CSCs have emerged as a vital cog in the government’s effort to deliver people-centric governance, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said.
 
“In 2014, there were only 83,000 CSCs, whereas today, more than 575,000 CSCs are active in remote corners of the country. Going ahead, there should be an expansion of the digital services being provided through CSCs. Cybersecurity, which has become an important aspect of everyone’s digital lives, should also be a focus area for CSCs,” Prasada said. 
 

More From This Section

Tech Wrap July 16

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

PremiumIndia data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

Rising cloud costs, security push some firms back to on-premise infra

PremiumMongoDB

India becomes key market for MongoDB as global growth plans accelerate

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

Microsoft Windows 11

CERT-In issues warning for Microsoft Windows, Office products: Know why

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News entrepreneurs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon