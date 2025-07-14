Travel Food Services slips on mkt debut; Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1

Travel Food Services slips on market debut

Shares of Travel Food Services, which operates quick-service restaurants and lounges at airports, ended below their issue price during their trading debut on Monday. After hitting a high of ₹1,130 and a low of ₹1,066, the stock ended at ₹1,073 compared to IPO price of ₹1,100. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹14,130 crore. Travel Food’s ₹2,000-crore IPO had garnered less than 3 times subscription on Wednesday.

In FY25, the company reported a net profit of₹380 crore on revenues of ₹1,688 crore. As of March 25, Travel Food operated 442 travel QSRs and 37 lounges across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong

The ₹583-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd garnered 13.45 times (x) subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday. The three-day IPO received bids for 13,99,08,852 shares against 1,04,01,828 shares on offer, as per NSE. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted 24.41 times subscription. Non-Institutional Investors part got subscribed 22.78 times and retail individual investors part received 3.53 x subscription. Smartworks Coworking Spaces has raised ₹173.64 crore from anchor investors.The company has fixed a price band of ₹387-407 per share for its IPO