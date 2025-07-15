Home / Markets / IPO / Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO

Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO

Offer for sale of 43.7 mn shares; proceeds go to Embassy Buildcon and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd

WeWork
The company offers workspaces by designing, building and operating them | Photo: Bloomberg
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WeWork India Management, a flexible office space provider majority-owned by Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, has received the market regulator’s approval for an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February 2025. Sebi agreed to the IPO last week after putting it in abeyance in March.
 
The IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares of up to 43.7 million equity shares. The offer proceeds will not go to the company but to selling shareholders after deducting offer-related expenses and relevant taxes. 
 
The OFS comprises up to 33.4 million equity shares by Embassy Buildcon LLP (promoter selling shareholder) and up to 10.2 million equity shares by 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited (investor selling shareholder).
 
The company’s net debt was Rs 529.43 crore as of September 2024. Revenue from operations in FY2024 stood at Rs 1,665.14 crore, compared to Rs 1,314.52 crore in FY23.
 
The company incurred a loss of Rs 135.77 crore in FY24, compared to a loss of Rs 146.81 crore in FY23.
 
WeWork India has workspaces in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi, and Chennai. As of June 30, 2024, grade A properties accounted for approximately 93 per cent of its portfolio. Its portfolio comprised 94,440 desks at 59 operational centres with an aggregate leasable area of 6.48 million square feet.
 
The company is a branch of US-based WeWork Global, a flexible office space provider with approximately 600 wholly owned and licensed locations in 35 countries.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

Travel Food Services slips on mkt debut; Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1

Smartworks Coworking IPO subscribed 13.45 times on final bidding day

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 73 pc on Day 1 of offer

Premium

With halved gains & shaky sentiment, IPOs struggle to attract retail, HNIs

Topics :IPOsMarketsinitial public offering IPOWeWork IndiaWeWork

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story