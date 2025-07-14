Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City) could soon emerge as an independent platform for unlisted companies to raise equity capital via initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to sources, primary market activity is showing signs of growth, with nearly half a dozen companies, including an ed-tech firm, initiating discussions for listings, almost a year after the regulator International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) issued the direct listing framework.

Sources indicated that these companies have initiated discussions to raise capital in the range of $10–15 million, and one of the companies may file its draft documents for an initial public offer (IPO) as early as this month.

A source familiar with the information said that one company is eyeing a $100 million fundraise from global investors. If approved, these could be the first listings in foreign currency in the fledgling financial centre, which would encourage more companies to explore the route. “Around 4–5 companies are planning to file their draft papers for listings. The discussions are at an advanced stage and may reach finality within a few weeks,” said a person aware of the developments. ALSO READ: NSE GIFT City exchange plans first equity listing in foreign currency Another source shared that one of the companies eyeing a Gift City listing is XED Institute, which was founded in 2015 and has a global presence with offices in countries like Singapore, UAE, and the US. The company caters to a niche segment of senior leadership by offering programmes in partnership with global universities.

Emailed queries and messages to XED Institute remained unanswered at the time of press. Industry players said Gift City could provide access to global markets at better valuations from a more diverse investor group for certain Indian startups. “We expect one filing very soon. We will follow the timelines once the filings are done. Once a good transaction is demonstrated, we are sure the number of companies planning listings here will rise. The infrastructure is ready for both unlisted Indian companies and global companies to list,” said a source at the NSE International Exchange on the condition of anonymity.

With several tax benefits, Gift City has gained momentum with mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and green bonds. Further, the transition of Gift Nifty contracts from the Singapore Exchange has also brought secondary market activity to the financial centre. “A notification on relaxations for merchant bankers to set up in Gift City is expected soon, following which the primary market may gain momentum further,” said another source. As per the parameters set by IFSCA, companies must have revenue of $20 million in the last financial year or averaged over the last three years. Companies may also be eligible if their pre-tax profit is $1 million in the last financial year. The company is also eligible if the post-issue market capitalisation is $25 million.

Issuers are required to file an offer document with IFSCA for observations; however, those with an issue size of $50 million or less are exempted and only require the exchange's approval. The IFSCA norms also mandate material disclosures in the offer document. Further, pre-issue shareholding of promoters and controlling shareholders of the issuer will be locked up for 180 days from the date of allotment in the IPO. Issuers also need to appoint a credit rating agency as a monitoring agency for monitoring the use of IPO proceeds. The framework also allows listings of depositary receipts (DRs) and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).