PhysicsWallah IPO subscribed 1.8 times on final day of the issue

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.81 times on Thursday, the concluding day of its issue.
The institutional investor portion was subscribed 2.7 times, the wealthy investor portion was subscribed 0.5 times, the retail investor portion by 1.06 times, and the portion reserved for employees by 3.5 times.
PhysicsWallah’s Rs 3,480 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 380 crore. The company was seeking a valuation of around Rs 31,500 crore in the IPO.
The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue to fund its capital expenditure requirements, lease payments, investments in its subsidiaries, expenditure on server and cloud-related infrastructure costs, and marketing initiatives, among others.
The company offers test preparation courses for competitive examinations and upskilling courses.
How does PhysicsWallah deliver its courses across multiple channels?
PhysicsWallah’s channels of delivery include its social media platforms, website and apps, tech-enabled offline centres where its faculty conduct live classes in a physical centre, and hybrid centres where a student attends live online classes at a physical centre and can benefit from another faculty member present at the centre to resolve questions and participate in revision classes.
The company began its operations by offering online courses and has since expanded to multiple channels of delivery, including online, offline, and hybrid. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, and fiscal 2025, the company had 2.10 million and 4.13 million unique transacting users (online channel), and 0.33 million and 0.33 million student enrolments in its offline centres, respectively. The company operated 303 total offline centres as of June 30, 2025.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.