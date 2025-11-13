PhysicsWallah IPO subscribed 1.8 times on final day of the issue

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.81 times on Thursday, the concluding day of its issue.

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 2.7 times, the wealthy investor portion was subscribed 0.5 times, the retail investor portion by 1.06 times, and the portion reserved for employees by 3.5 times.

PhysicsWallah’s Rs 3,480 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 380 crore. The company was seeking a valuation of around Rs 31,500 crore in the IPO.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue to fund its capital expenditure requirements, lease payments, investments in its subsidiaries, expenditure on server and cloud-related infrastructure costs, and marketing initiatives, among others.