PhysicsWallah IPO sails through on final day; QIBs step in, GMP flat

As per the latest data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), PhysicsWallah IPO received bids for 258.4 million equity shares against 186.2 million shares on offer, translating to a subscription of 1.39 per cent as of 03:00 PM on Thursday.

On the last day, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 2.05 times of their allotted quota. Retail investors followed with 92 per cent subscription, while the portion reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed to 36 per cent.

PhysicsWallah IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, PhysicsWallah shares were trading flat at around ₹109 per share, the upper end of the price band of ₹103 to ₹109.

PhysicsWallah IPO details

PhysicsWallah IPO is a book build issue of ₹3,480 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 284.4 million equity shares aggregating to ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares worth ₹380 crore. PhysicsWallah IPO is available at a price band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share, with a lot size of 137 shares. Thus, investors willing to invest their money in the PhysicsWallah IPO can bid for a minimum of 137 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,933 to bid for one lot of the PhysicsWallah IPO.