Gaudium IVF IPO subscribed 7x; GMP signals discounted D-Street debut

Gaudium IVF IPO listing forecast: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a New Delhi-based fertility services provider, is set make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, February 27, 2026, and early indicators from the grey market hint towards a discounted debut.

The company raised ₹165 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprises a fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 9.5 million shares.

According to NSE data, Gaudium IVF IPO received a decent investor response, achieving an overall oversubscription of 7.27 times, driven largely by strong participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 14.05 times. The retail investor segment also showed decent demand, oversubscribing their portion by 7.60 times. However, the portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at only 1.62 times.

The basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the stock’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of its listing, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹75 in the grey market, indicating a discount of ₹4 or 5 per cent over the issue price of ₹79, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

If the current grey market sentiment sustains, Gaudium shares are likely to debut around ₹75, implying a potential loss of 5-6 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts caution that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of the stock’s actual listing performance.

Gaudium IVF IPO details

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares worth up to 90 crore and an OFS of 9.5 million shares worth up to ₹75 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹75 to ₹79 per share, with a lot size of 189 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from February 20 to February 24, 2026.

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the establishment of new IVF centres, and ₹20 crore for certain repayment or prepayment of borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.